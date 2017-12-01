Hardinsburg, Ind. man sentenced for double murder in Salem

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.More >>
A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.More >>
Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.More >>
Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be an FBI agent on a special assignment that required him to drive faster than 75 mph.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be an FBI agent on a special assignment that required him to drive faster than 75 mph.More >>
Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
Joseph Hambel has been sentenced for the deaths of Valerie Dicus, 37, and Joseph Hobson, 36.More >>
Joseph Hambel has been sentenced for the deaths of Valerie Dicus, 37, and Joseph Hobson, 36.More >>
When he ran away, she allegedly told a school official that she didn't want to go look for him, and that, "she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."More >>
When he ran away, she allegedly told a school official that she didn't want to go look for him, and that, "she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.More >>
Devontez Grinter was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.More >>
Devontez Grinter was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.More >>
Police say a complaint states the alleged assaults happened between 2011 and 2015.More >>
Police say a complaint states the alleged assaults happened between 2011 and 2015.More >>