Hardinsburg, Ind. man sentenced for double murder in Salem

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is cruising to the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is cruising to the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

BOZICH | Lamar Jackson Heisman worthy, but Baker Mayfield will strike the pose

BOZICH | Lamar Jackson Heisman worthy, but Baker Mayfield will strike the pose

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

Police in Shepherdsville say they have arrested three suspects after a man was robbed and assaulted Wednesday evening.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

A man who was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week has died, and now his loved ones are asking the victim's friends not to retaliate.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Holly Dunn and her then-boyfriend, Chris Maier, were walking along the railroad tracks to a party near the University of Kentucky in 1997. What was supposed to be fun night would take a dark turn.

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

Kentucky woman who survived serial murderer says she's thankful for 'second chance at life'

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

A car had veered off the road and down a hill before bursting into flames.

Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

Mother of 21-year-old homicide victim pleads for son's friends to 'not retaliate'

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has sentenced a Hardinsburg, Indiana, man to 121 years in prison for a double murder in Salem, Indiana, in August 2016.

Joseph Hambel's sentence includes two, 60-year terms for the deaths of Valerie Dicus, 37, and Joseph Hobson, 36, and a one-year term for trespassing, to be served consecutively, said Hambel's attorney Mark Clark.

The sentencing hearing was held Friday in Washington Circuit Court at Salem. A jury convicted Hambel of the charges last month.

A police report filed after Hambel's arrest said that Hambel told another person he just had taken care of one of Washington County's "biggest drug problems" in killing Dicus and Hobson.

The crime occurred early in the morning of August 20, 2016, at a home on Small Street in Salem, police said.

An affidavit said Hambel was concerned about a nephew living in the home, a place he believed drugs were being sold.

Court records said Hambel admitted going to the house to scare the victims. Hambel and Hobson struggled, then fought over a gun. Hambel told police it discharged, striking Dicus. Police say the then shot Hobson several times, records said.

Police found the weapon at Hambel's apartment.

Dicus had previous drug convictions; Hobson had a record of burglary and theft convictions, records showed. Hambel had no prior criminal history in Washington County, WDRB News reported.

Previous stories:

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in Salem double-homicide

Suspect in Salem, Indiana murders allegedly said he'd taken care of country's biggest drug problems

UPDATE: Indiana State Police arrest suspect in Salem double-homicide

Southern Indiana man convicted of killing 2 people in August 2017

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.