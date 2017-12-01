Lexington man accused of driving over 100 mph, impersonating cop and FBI agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spencer County Sheriff's Department says a Lexington man who was caught driving 111 mph in a 55 mph zone claimed he was an officer with the Lexington Metro Police Department and an FBI agent.

But he was neither, according to an arrest report.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, on Taylorsville Road. According to the arrest report, a member of the Spencer County Sheriff's Department saw 37-year-old Robert Powell driving 111 mph in a 55 mph zone, and was able to confirm his speed using radar equipment.

At that point, the law enforcement officer activated lights and sirens and attempted to pull Powell over. But instead of stopping, authorities say Powell drove two miles south, "in a heavily congested area with both vehicles and pedestrians."

He eventually pulled over into the McDonald's on Taylorsville Road.

At that point, authorities say Powell got out of his vehicle and claimed to be a police officer with the Lexington Metro Police Department. As the sheriff's deputy read him his Miranda rights, he allegedly added that he was a federal agent with the FBI and was "on an assignment that required him to drive faster than 75 mph."

The Spencer County Sheriff's Department contacted both the FBI and the Lexington Metro Police Department -- and both denied that Powell was an employee.

Powell was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving and speeding.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

