Kentucky GOP lawmakers refuse to discuss secret sexual harassment settlements with investigators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A taxpayer-funded investigation of a secret sexual harassment settlement signed by four GOP lawmakers in Kentucky was stymied because the lawmakers refused to talk about it or disclose documents.

A report by a Kentucky law firm confirmed that former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, his chief of staff Ginger Wills and lawmakers Jim DeCesare, Michael Meredith and Brian Linder all signed a sexual harassment settlement. While all agreed to be interviewed, none would discuss the settlement or provide documents or emails to investigators.

In response, acting House Speaker David Osborne asked the Legislative Ethics Commission to investigate the matter. Specifically, Osborne wants the commission to use its subpoena power to get a copy of the settlement and find out whether any part of it was paid by political donors or lobbyists.

Both the report and the letter sent in response are included below:

