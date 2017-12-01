Area residents troubled by behavior of package handlers caught o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Area residents troubled by behavior of package handlers caught on camera

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the time of year for lots of deliveries, but in the Louisville area, some goods aren't being delivered intact.

Thieves aren't the problem this time: it's the delivery workers. Some UPS and Amazon customers say their packages have been mishandled -- and they've captured some of the behavior on camera.

John Darr, a resident of the Crystal Springs neighborhood in Jeffersonville, says he is one of those customers.

"The Number One thing that I think UPS needs to know and potential thieves need to know is that in Crystal Springs, there's an awful lot of cameras," he said. "So we catch a lot of stuff."

One action caught on camera in the neighborhood was a UPS employee running and tossing a package up to the front door. 

"When you order something online, you expect for it to be delivered to your house," Darr said. "Not broken and all in one piece."

But that hasn't been the only issue. 

"We've had UPS drivers cause damage to property in the neighborhood," Darr said. "We've also had one resident catch a UPS driver urinating in her driveway."

We reached out to UPS and found out the worker seen in the surveillance video was hired as a seasonal worker. While seasonal workers do go through training, the company says, "UPS does not tolerate these kinds of behavior. We are investigating these situations and will take appropriate action."

And on the other side of the river, there are more delivery issues -- this time with Amazon. Neighbors in Goshen say their orders are being delivered long after the sun has set. 

"You hear someone shuffling around on your porch and it is scary," said Rhonda Jurgenson, a Goshen resident. "When they're coming in at 9 and 10 o'clock at night...and you're lounging around in your pajamas...it's startling."

Amazon Flex Drivers are able to set their own schedules and drive their own cars, but neighbors say they're on edge, seeing cars driving suspiciously around. 

"We don't know who is going to have a gun and protect their house when they hear someone shuffling around on their porch at 9 o'clock at night," Jurgenson said. "You just don't know."

We reached out to Amazon to find out when delivery times end in the Louisville, and we have not heard back. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

