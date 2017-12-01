Kentucky's first blind judge honored by Louisville Bar Associati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's first blind judge honored by Louisville Bar Association

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who served as Kentucky's first blind judge received a special honor on Friday.

The Louisville Bar Association is recognizing David Holton as Judge of the Year. He retired as a Jefferson County district judge in September after serving about 10 years on the bench.

Holton says he's most proud of his work founding the county's first veterans court. He also stopped the controversial practice of routinely handcuffing and chaining children who appear in juvenile court. 

"This is a very special day for me and my family," Holton said. "I've always taken the position of judge very seriously and believe it's a sacred position that deserves all the respect that a judge can give."

Holton says he's now practicing law. 

