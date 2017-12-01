Anderson, Ind. neighborhood on edge after dogs mutilated - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anderson, Ind. neighborhood on edge after dogs mutilated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana family is shocked after finding their dog mutilated in their backyard.

Mandy Darling says last Tuesday morning, she found her family's 12-year-old chocolate lab, Charlie, with his tail skinned and three of his legs cut off.

The family lives in Anderson, which is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police say this isn't the first case of possible animal cruelty in the area. Earlier this week, animal control removed a dog off of train tracks. The dog's head had been cut off.

Still, Anderson police say they haven't found enough evidence to say that someone is killing or hurting dogs. Neighbors disagree.

"Whoever is doing this needs to stop because it`s not humanitarian, or whatever," said Elizabeth Tharp, an Anderson resident. "It`s right down cruelty. If you have to live in cruelty, get out."

A vet recommended the Darlings put their dog down after the incident.

