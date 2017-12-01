LACETT | Cards soccer falls short in elite 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – And just like that it was over.

The Cards soccer team fought so hard only to fall short to Akron on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament from Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium Friday night.

“I told them I don’t have words for an ending like that,” Head coach Ken Lolla said after the game. “I can’t console them. It hurts and it should hurt.”

It was certainly a tough way to lose for the Cardinals who did not score or give up a goal in either regulation or in overtime to the Zips.

Needing one goal to clinch the match, Akron’s Niko De Vera powered one past Louisville freshman keeper Will Meyer to give Akron a 4-3 edge in the shootout. Zips players rushed the field in celebration while the Cardinals exited to the locker rooms in defeat.

Louisville finished the season at 13-2-5.

