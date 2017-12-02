CRAWFORD | NCAA penalty kick loss to Akron is sudden and stinging for Louisville soccer

Louisville played Akron even through regulation, two overtimes and a round of penalty kicks, but came up just short in a bid to return to the College Cup soccer Final Four.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
The University of Louisville men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for a second straight season with a 2-0 win over Colgate on Sunday.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.More >>
Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.More >>
Louisville once again blew out to a big lead, then let off the gas before finishing St. Francis off 84-72 on Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
