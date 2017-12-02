Old Louisville hosts annual Holiday Home Tour this weekend

Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
Undercover officers are walking among us this holiday season, dressed in ways you'd never expect.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department says all 12 are facing felony charges, mostly connected to dealing heroin and meth.More >>
When he ran away, she allegedly told a school official that she didn't want to go look for him, and that, "she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."More >>
When he ran away, she allegedly told a school official that she didn't want to go look for him, and that, "she would rather go to Walmart to get her phone fixed."More >>
It's the time of year for lots of deliveries, but in the Louisville area, some goods aren't being delivered intact.More >>
It's the time of year for lots of deliveries, but in the Louisville area, some goods aren't being delivered intact.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the teenager found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.More >>
Mandy Darling says last Tuesday morning, she found her family's 12-year-old chocolate lab, Charlie, with his tail skinned and three of his legs cut off.More >>
Mandy Darling says last Tuesday morning, she found her family's 12-year-old chocolate lab, Charlie, with his tail skinned and three of his legs cut off.More >>
Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
Roderick Johnson, 21, was just two blocks from home when he was shot six times Tuesday.More >>
Peak season typically runs from Black Friday through New Year's Eve, but this year, it's predicted to run longer.More >>
Peak season typically runs from Black Friday through New Year's Eve, but this year, it's predicted to run longer.More >>