Old Louisville hosts annual Holiday Home Tour this weekend

Old Louisville hosts annual Holiday Home Tour this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step inside historic homes and get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The 41st annual Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour returns.

The 2017 tour features decorated town homes, historic buildings and iconic Victorian mansions on South 6th Street, Floral Terrace, Garvin Gate, and St. James Court.  

Guests are able to enjoy tea or relax between tour stops with a free bourbon tasting.

Free parking is also available. Shuttles will make regular pick-ups and circle through the tour area.

The Holiday Home Tour is the primary fundraiser for the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council whose mission is to preserve, protect and promote this historic neighborhood.

The tours are Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. There is also a $50 VIP Tour and Tasting. Click here for more information and to buy tickets. 

