Actress Ashley Judd speaks about sexual harassment at Univ. of Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Actress Ashley Judd says the fight against sexual harassment will be a "chaotic, messy" endeavor, but she says women won't allow public fatigue to slow the efforts.

Judd is among the women who accuse film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. She told an audience in Kentucky on Friday that the fight is about "ending impunity."

Judd returned to the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, to discuss gender equality, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

She says there's no playbook to help navigate the issue of sexual harassment, and allegations are becoming so frequent "it's really hard to keep track."

While some powerful men have lost their jobs due to harassment allegations, Judd said: "What about all of the women whose careers never got off the ground?"

