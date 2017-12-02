North Bullitt High School student competes in drill meet after l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

North Bullitt High School student competes in drill meet after learning his cancer has spread

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –  A North Bullitt High School student is once again battling cancer after beating the disease three times. But Jesse Schott didn’t let that stop him from competing with his North Bullitt Color Guard at a drill meet.

“JROTC builds character,” Jesse Schott said. “It builds that character to be a better person.”

The sophomore said JROTC has helped make him the person he is today, giving him strength to face life's challenges.

“It's magical to see a young man who has battled hard over the last four or five months,” North Bullitt Army Instructor Gene Siler said.

“I didn't think he'd be able to do it today. He's still real weak,” said Jesse’s grandfather Kyle Schott.

“Yea I was nervous,” Jesse Schott said. “I didn't feel like I was going to make it.”

But when asked how he managed to get through it, his answer was simple.

“I just went and did it,” Jesse Schott said.

Jesse takes that same approach to any other challenges - he just does it. The teen has survived brain cancer three times and endured 10 rounds of chemo. Now he faces another challenge.

“We got bad news the other day that chemotherapy did not kill the cancer so now we're waiting on doctors to see what we're going to do next,” Jesse Schott said.

“It's been hard. It's been long and hard,” Kyle Schott said.

But through it all, the support from his family, friends and fellow cadets has been something else.

“All the kids in JROTC have treated him so great,” Kyle Schott said. “I thank them. That's all I can say is thanks. It's wonderful that they support him.”

And at just 15 years old, he has become an inspiration to many.

“Absolutely, forever. He will remain a very important figure for all our lives for a long time. He's very special,” Siler said.

Jesse Schott proves that no matter the circumstances you're dealt, you can still live life to the fullest.

“To be here with all the ROTC, just being here makes me happy,” Jesse Schott said.

Jesse Schott has also been receiving cards of support from all over the world. Soldiers have even sent him their bronze stars.

