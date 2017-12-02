Feeders Supply Stores offering pet photos with Santa at all loca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Feeders Supply Stores offering pet photos with Santa at all locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children aren't the only ones getting some one-on-one time with Santa before the holidays. This weekend is all about the pets. 

All Kentuckiana Feeders Supply locations are offering pet pictures with Santa for the first two weekends in December. 

While dogs and cats are the most common customers, organizers say all pets are welcome. 

All money raised will benefit seven different animal rescue groups in the area.

One dog owner told WDRB getting pictures with Santa is an annual tradition.

"We have a family that has a lot of dogs. We just like to include them in our Christmas celebration. That's just the way we bring Cooper into the celebration, on our Christmas cards," Bill Sanders said. 

You can get your pet's photo taken with Santa at any area Feeders Supply from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

If you can't make it out this weekend, the fun continues next weekend, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 9 and 10. 

