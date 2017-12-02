1-year later, family and friends gather to remember man shot and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1-year later, family and friends gather to remember man shot and killed at Beecher Terrace Apartments

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends gathered together to remember a Louisville man one year after he was murdered. 

A balloon release was held Saturday afternoon for 27-year-old Wilson Burton. 

Burton was killed on Fisk Court at the Beecher Terrace Apartments last year, and his family said they are still looking for answers as to why their loved one was murdered in broad daylight. 

They said it's the bigger picture of his death that should be eye-opening to the city.

"This gun violence in Louisville, Kentucky, has gotten out of control," LaShawn Mullins, Burton's sister, said. "It is sickening because people don't have no value of anybody's life." 

No arrests have been made in Burton's death. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.