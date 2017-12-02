Louisville tattoo parlor gives back while sharing positive messa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville tattoo parlor gives back while sharing positive message

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a permanent reminder to choose life over suicide, and a Louisville tattoo parlor is helping to keep that mission alive. 

Saturday, artists at Prophecy Ink on Baxter Avenue tattooed customers with a semicolon to represent the continuing of one's life instead of ending it to raise awareness for suicide prevention. 

The tattoos cost $20 each, or $30 to get the tattoo in color. 

Some people waited in line for up to two hours to get tattooed. 

Tattoo artists at the shop said it's a chance for them to give back, while sharing a positive message. 

"You hear the stories so many times, over and over, and also you hear of loved ones of those you are in contact with this has happened to, so it is just a time to reach out to the community and do something about it," Juanita Mondragon, owner of Prophecy Ink, said. 

The event was also part of the annual Christmas event, Bardstown Road Aglow.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

