Families gather at Brown Park for annual Light Up St. Matthews c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Families gather at Brown Park for annual Light Up St. Matthews celebration

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's an annual tradition during this time of the year, and Saturday it was time for St. Matthews to light up with the season. 

Families gathered at Brown Park for the annual Light Up St. Matthews celebration. 

There was a DJ, games, prizes, an ice skating rink, and a snow globe that families could stand in for photos.

Old St. Nick himself even made an appearance. 

Organizers said this year's event was a bit different than last year, because of the size of the crowd. 

"We added an extra hour, because we had such a difficult time making sure everybody could get through, and get pictures with Santa and get the hot chocolate and cookies, and just experience the family fun of this event," Michael Chesser, with the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce, said. 

Organizers also told WDRB they handed out more than 5,000 cookies during the event. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.