LACETT | Knights beat Lewis in GLVC opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Make it a perfect 7 and 0 for the Bellarmine Knights.

Sophomore Ben Weyer scored 19 points, powering BU past Lewis 78-59 at Knights Hall Saturday afternoon. The Knights never trailed in their GLVC opener and led by as many as 27 in the second half.

Perhaps their most impressive stat however, was their 21 assists, a sign nearly everyone took part in the victory. Nine players scored for Bellarmine and four finished in double figures.

Junior Adam Eberhard finished the game with 10 points and 9 boards, just one rebound short of a double-double.

The Knights are back to it Thursday at home against Wisconsin-Parkside. Tip-off is at 8:00pm.

