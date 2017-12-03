Silver Alert issued for woman believed to be in extreme danger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for woman believed to be in extreme danger

Posted: Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WDRB)- A Silver Alert has been declared for 88-year-old Joy Margie Hayes of Anderson, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Hayes is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 95 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Indiana State Police say she was last seen Saturday driving a Maroon 1999 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana plate RHU755 in Anderson. Anderson, Indiana is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis.   

If you have any information on Joy Margie Hayes, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

