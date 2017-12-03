UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Indiana wo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Indiana woman

Posted: Updated:
Joy Hays (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Joy Hays (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old woman has been canceled.

Police had been searching for Joy Margie Hayes of Anderson, Indiana. Indiana State Police say she was last seen Saturday.

The cancellation was issued on Sunday morning.

Authorities have not issued any information about the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.

