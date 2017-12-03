POLICE: Attempted murder suspect told victim 'this is your last day on earth'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Buechel Police have arrested a Louisville man charged with the attempted murder of a family member.

Ronald Montgomery, 52, was arrested on Saturday in the 3700 block of Marvin Avenue, near Shepherdsville Road.

Police say the victim stated that a neighbor called and said a vehicle had driven up and down a street several times and had stopped in front of a home.

According to authorities, Montgomery parked down the street and he removed something from the vehicle's trunk.

Officials say the victim approached the vehicle and Montgomery allegedly pointed a weapon at the victim and stated "This is your last day on earth (expletive) I'm going to kill you."

Investigators say the victim backed away from Montgomery, but Montgomery walked toward the victim. As Montgomery moved toward the victim, the victim grabbed the weapon, according to police.

Police say Montgomery tried to point the gun at the victim and pull the trigger.

According to police, as the victim struggled with Montgomery, the gun went off and Montgomery was hit in the chest.

Authorities say the victim got the weapon from Montgomery, who then stated "don't kill me I'm your cousin."

Officials say Montgomery got into his vehicle as the victim ordered him not to move. Police say Montgomery drove off and the victim fired several shots in an effort to stop him.

Shively Police also responded to the incident.

Police say Montgomery had a bruise on his chest from the gun shot.

Montgomery is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

He is expected in court on Monday.

