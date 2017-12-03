6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

Posted: Updated:

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has struck near the coast of Ecuador.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter is about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from Bahia de Caraquez. The quake, which had a depth of 24 kilometers (about 15 miles), happened at around 1120 GMT (6:20 a.m. EST) Sunday.

Bahia de Caraquez is about 360 kilometers (220 miles) west of Ecuador's capital, Quito.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage in the South American country.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

