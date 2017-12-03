1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Adair County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Adair County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one person is dead and another person has been arrested after a crash that happened in Adair County.

According to a news release, the two-vehicle crash happened Friday on Kentucky 80 near the intersection of Rutledge Road.

Police say James Burris, of Columbia, was driving a 2000 freightliner semi east on Kentucky 80. Authorities say Burris crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Ford, that was being driven by 71-year-old Danny Helm, of Columbia.

Helm was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to police, Burris was not wearing his seatbelt and Helm was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

Officials say Burris was taken to the Adair County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.