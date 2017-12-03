2 killed, four injured in single-vehicle crash in Grayson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 killed, four injured in single-vehicle crash in Grayson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and several others hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

Grayson County Sheriff's Department Road Deputy Dylan Bohn said the crash happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. central time on the Western Kentucky Parkway, near the 93 mile marker.

The vehicle was traveling east when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the median. The driver, 43-year-old Charles Martin, over-corrected and crossed both eastbound lanes before hitting an embankment. 

Police said the vehicle rolled at least twice before stopping across the eastbound lanes of the roadway.

42-year-old Melanie Wiles, who was sitting in the backseat, was ejected from the vehicle when it hit the embankment and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were airlifted to U of L Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two additional passengers were taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, but police said initial interviews with those involved suggest no one was wearing a seat belt. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.