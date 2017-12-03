2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Grayson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Grayson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed and several others were hurt after a single-vehicle crash that happened in Grayson County.

Grayson County Sheriff's Department Road Deputy Dylan Bohn says the crash happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. central time.

Police say the accident happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway around the 93 mile marker. Authorities say the car was traveling east when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went into a ditch and rolled over several times, according to police.

According to authorities, there were six people inside the vehicle. One person died after being ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.

Police say the vehicle's driver also died in the crash.

Two other people were airlifted to U of L Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators say the last two people in the car were taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.