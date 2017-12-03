LMPD investigating after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots hims - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself, father crashes while driving child to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child accidentally shot himself Sunday morning.

Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a three-year-old boy got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue, off Taylor Boulevard. 

The boy's father put him in the car and tried to rush him to the hospital when got into a car accident at South 4th and West Hill Streets, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene where they located the father and the child, along with three cars that were involved in the crash. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck. 

An ambulance took the child the rest of the way to Norton Children's Hospital, where they said he was conscious upon arrival. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police said it's not clear how the child got the gun, and there's no word on if anyone will face charges.

