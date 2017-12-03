UPDATE: LMPD investigating after 3-year-old boy accidentally sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: LMPD investigating after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself, father crashes while driving child to hospital

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child accidentally shot himself Sunday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says the child is three-years-old and it happened inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue, near 7th Street Road and South 7th Street.

Police say the child got a hold of a gun.

Police found several wrecked vehicles at 4th and West Hill. Police say the child's father got into a car accident in that area while trying to take the child to the hospital. Police say officers located the father and child at that location. A total of three cars were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone else was hurt.

Officials say a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m. 

The child was then taken to Norton Children's Hospital and was conscious. According to police, it appears the child's injuries are non-life threatening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

