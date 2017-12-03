LMPD asking for help in locating missing man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for help in locating missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Authorities are searching for 51-year-old Stanley Hodge.

Police say he was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Winnrose Way near Cecil Avenue.

Officials say Hodge is a white male, 5'9, weighs 185 pounds and has hazel eyes, short salt and pepper hair and a salt and pepper goatee.

According to police, it's believed he's driving a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota pick up truck with a Kentucky license plate number of 805FGV. Police say the truck has rust on its rear bumper and a dent on the driver's side.

Anyone with information about Hodge's location is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

