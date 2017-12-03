Univ. of Louisville's hockey team grows mustaches to support Mov - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Univ. of Louisville's hockey team grows mustaches to support Movember

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, men around the country grow mustaches to bring awareness to men's health and to raise money for Movember.

The University of Louisville's hockey team grew some stellar and less than stellar mustaches in support of Movember.

WDRB photojournalist Tom Round hit the ice to see how Movember went for the team

The team is still accepting donations for Movember for anyone who's interested in giving. Click here for more information on how you can donate.

For anyone interested in seeing the team play, the season is only half over. Click here for more information about the team's schedule.

