LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Look out Jacksonville, here come the Louisville Cardinals.

On Sunday, the Cards were picked as the ACC representative in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Louisville will play Mississippi State, the SEC representative, on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Both the Cardinals and Bulldogs finished the past season with an 8-4 record.

WDRB.com will have more updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.