Kentucky Wildcats to face Northwestern Wildcats in Music City Bo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Wildcats to face Northwestern Wildcats in Music City Bowl

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Wildcats are going bowing for the second year in a row. 

The Cats will head to Nashville to face the Northwestern Wildcats in the Music City Bowl.

UK ended the regular season 7-5 after losing the Governor's Cup to the Louisville Cardinals in November.

Northwestern ended their regular season 9-3 and 7-2 in the Big Ten.  

The Wildcat vs. Wildcat showdown will take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. 

This will be the fifth Music City Bowl appearance for the Cats, where they have a 2-2 record. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.