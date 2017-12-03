CRAWFORD | Louisville football Florida-bound, to face Mississippi State in TaxSlayer Bowl

The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
After winning three games in five days -- and traveling 3,000 miles to do it -- the Bellarmine basketball team has again established itself as one of the national teams to beat in 2017-18.More >>
After winning three games in five days -- and traveling 3,000 miles to do it -- the Bellarmine basketball team has again established itself as one of the national teams to beat in 2017-18.More >>
Louisville played Akron even through regulation, two overtimes and a round of penalty kicks, but came up just short in a bid to return to the College Cup soccer Final Four.More >>
Louisville played Akron even through regulation, two overtimes and a round of penalty kicks, but came up just short in a bid to return to the College Cup soccer Final Four.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
The University of Louisville men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for a second straight season with a 2-0 win over Colgate on Sunday.More >>
The University of Louisville men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for a second straight season with a 2-0 win over Colgate on Sunday.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.More >>
Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.More >>
Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.More >>
Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.More >>