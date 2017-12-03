Kosair Charities brings Christmas early to hundreds of children - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kosair Charities brings Christmas early to hundreds of children with medical issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – For hundreds of children in Louisville, Christmas came early this year.

More than 500 children and their families gathered at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Sunday afternoon for the annual Kosair Charities Holiday Party.

“It’s just one of our holiday traditions. We really just enjoy being around other families that get us and know us and it’s a great time celebrate the season,” said Elizabeth Turner, who attended the event with her husband her their daughter Molly.

Molly has suffered from seizures since birth and is confined to a wheelchair. 

“It’s a place that they can just go in and be together and enjoy each other’s company. So I am really grateful to be a part of the Kosair Charities and the family,” Turner said.

Everywhere the families turned there was a new Christmas surprise to enjoy.

Holiday food, games, prizes, toy giveaways, and crafts are only some of what was offered.

“For a lot of the kids it’s going to be the only Christmas they have. It’s a very special day,” Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said. “Most of them just say ‘thanks.’ Their eyes are big, their smiles are huge. Some of them are crying. So, you know … they don’t have to say a whole lot.”

The children also had a chance to meet and take photos with the man himself – Santa.

The Louisville Zoo also had animals for the children to meet and stuff animals for the children to take home to remember their special day.

Kosair has been helping children with medical conditions since 1923 and teams up with more than 100 pediatric agencies in the Kentuckiana area.

