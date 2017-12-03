LEWIS | Trinity reigns supreme again with title win vs. St. X

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – The Trinity Shamrocks completed back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 38-21 6A Championship victory over rival St. Xavier Sunday at Kroger Field.

Senior Rondale Moore, a transfer from New Albany High School, won the MVP award after finishing with 174 yards rushing and 114 yards receiving and accounted for three touchdowns.

“It’s everything I came for and more. I made some friendships that will last forever and these guys on the team fought their hearts out and we got it done,” Moore said.

Sunday’s championship was Trinity Head Coach Bob Beatty’s 13th title as head coach of the Shamrocks.

“They’re all very special and they all have a story. This group right here was one of the most coachable groups we ever had. Maybe not the most talented, but maybe the most coachable we ever had,” Beatty said.

Trinity senior quarterback Nick Bohn finished with 19-of-26 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

St. X quarterback Jack Albers completed nine of his 22 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception.

The Tigers finished the season 12-3, with two losses to rival Trinity.

