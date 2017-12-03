Kentucky man charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky man charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse crimes against an infant

James Armes (Photo courtesy of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office) James Armes (Photo courtesy of the Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Rance Whobrey was given information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted out of Cumberland County on outstanding misdemeanor warrants. 

Whobrey also obtained information showing "disturbing images" of the suspect sodomizing and sexually abusing an infant female child, according to police. 

Just after 12 a.m. Sunday, Whobrey and two Kentucky State Police troopers served an arrest warrant on the suspect, 36-year-old James Armes, at a home on Church Street in Millwood, Kentucky.

Once inside the home, police said Armes refused to comply with officer's commands to place his hands behind his back. Officers wrestled Armes to the ground, where police said he would not show his right hand and reached for his waistband. 

Armes was placed into custody without further incident and charged with menacing and resisting arrest by KSP. 

Police said based on Whobrey's evidence, Armes was charged with two counts of sodomy against a victim less than 12 years old, two counts of sexual abuse against a victim less than 12 years old, and four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

All charges are felony offenses, and additional felony sex abuse charges are likely, according to police. 

Armes is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police said Armes is currently listed as a Kentucky sex offender for crimes not related to these offenses.

The investigation is ongoing by the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

