Boil water advisory lifted for some Bullitt County residents

Eric Conn has been captured in Honduras, officials told the Associated Press on Monday.More >>
Eric Conn has been captured in Honduras, officials told the Associated Press on Monday.More >>
Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.More >>
Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.More >>
According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.More >>
According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.More >>
He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.More >>
He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.More >>
Logan Moore spent summer and fall building the thrill ride in his backyard in Harlan County.More >>
Logan Moore spent summer and fall building the thrill ride in his backyard in Harlan County.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>
Truckers are protesting a new rule mandating electronic logging devices.More >>
Truckers are protesting a new rule mandating electronic logging devices.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>