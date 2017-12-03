Boil water advisory lifted for some Bullitt County residents - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory lifted for some Bullitt County residents

Posted: Updated:

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) - A boil water advisory issued for at least 250 Bullitt County residents has been lifted.

Officials said the advisory was due to a drop in water pressure while Louisville crews wrapped up repairs from several water main breaks. 

The boundaries of the advisory included Coral Ridge Road, Brooks Hill Road, and Woods Bend Drive. 

As of Monday afternoon, the Louisville Water Company said the boil advisory was lifted and the water was safe to drink.

