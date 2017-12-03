Southern Indiana mall hosts sensory-friendly 'Santa Cares' event - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana mall hosts sensory-friendly 'Santa Cares' event

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Green Tree Mall in Clarksville is making sure every child has a chance to see Santa, no matter their disability.

The mall opened before regular business hours Sunday morning for the 'Santa Cares' event. 

The calm, low-sensory atmosphere of the event caters to families with children who have special needs or autism. 

"Families are so happy that they're here, because they can go see Santa, and it's sensory-friendly, so the lights are dim and the music is off as well," Kiara Peterson said.

The mall teamed up with Autism Speaks, Cherry Hill Programs, and FEAT of Louisville to make the event possible.

Organizers say this was the first year for the event.

