Police say Louisville man stole bleachers from JCPS school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man stole bleachers from JCPS school

Donald Brooks (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Donald Brooks (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say stole property from a JCPS School.

Donald Brooks, 33, was arrested on Saturday on Azalea Lane near Greenwood Road.

According to a police report, Brooks was seen Saturday trespassing at PRP High School with stolen property.

Police say Brooks had a pick up truck filled with stolen aluminum bleachers. Authorities say Brooks admitted to stealing the bleachers.

According to officials, Brooks was also driving without auto insurance and on a suspended license.

The bleachers were returned to the school.

Brooks is charged with criminal trespassing, theft, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license. 

He is due in court on Monday.

