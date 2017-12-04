Police say Louisville man stole bleachers from JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say stole property from a JCPS School.

Donald Brooks, 33, was arrested on Saturday on Azalea Lane near Greenwood Road.

According to a police report, Brooks was seen Saturday trespassing at PRP High School with stolen property.

Police say Brooks had a pick up truck filled with stolen aluminum bleachers. Authorities say Brooks admitted to stealing the bleachers.

According to officials, Brooks was also driving without auto insurance and on a suspended license.

The bleachers were returned to the school.

Brooks is charged with criminal trespassing, theft, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license.

He is due in court on Monday.

