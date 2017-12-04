19-year-old killed in ATV crash in Adair County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

19-year-old killed in ATV crash in Adair County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a 19-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash in Adair County.

According to police, it happened Saturday afternoon at the Pumpjack Off-road Recreational Park in Adair County.

Investigators have identified the victim as Summer Piercy, of Cave City.

Authorities say the crash happened when a 23-year-old man hit a ditch while operating a 2014 Kawasaki Teryx, which caused the ATV to flip.

Police say the man and Piercy, who was a passenger, were not wearing restraints. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on the man's current condition.

