KFC Yum! Center general manager abruptly leaves post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dennis Petrullo, who has been the general manager of the KFC Yum! Center since 2012, has left his position, Louisville Arena Authority officials said.

Ed Glasscock, the arena board’s general counsel, said Monday that “it’s my understanding” that Petrullo resigned.

Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board two years after the arena opened.

He could not be reached for comment Monday morning. AEG officials at the Yum! Center did not immediately return phone calls Monday morning.

Asked if he knew why Petrullo left, Glasscock said: “I really can’t discuss any of that.”

Glasscock referred questions to AEG’s corporate offices. WDRB News has left a message about Petrullo with a spokesman in Los Angeles.

Glasscock said an acting general manager has been put in place.

"AEG has made us aware that they're going to change general managers in Louisville," said Scott C. Cox, the arena authority chairman. "Dennis Petrullo and AEG have done a great job for the arena for about the last five years." 

"We trust that they will replace Mr. Petrullo with someone just as outstanding as he is, and I think that whoever ends up hiring Dennis is going to be very fortunate," he said.

Petrullo did not attend the arena authority's November board meeting. In June, Sports Business Journal named Petrullo one of the sports facilities industry's "Power Players," an honor that the magazine bestows based on factors that include "experience and leadership."

During Petrullo's tenure, the Yum! Center has ranked as high as 21st in the U.S. for ticket sales. AEG contributes to the finances of the Yum! Center through a guarantee of at least $1.5 million per year.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

