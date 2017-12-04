KFC Yum! Center general manager abruptly leaves post

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The advisory stems from a drop in water pressure while Louisville crews wrap up repairs from several weekend water main breaks.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>
Pitino was fired October 16, less than three weeks after federal investigators tied the U of L program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
LDG Multifamily claims the council passed a flawed ordinance in October to reject a zoning change for the 198-unit Prospect CoveMore >>
Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
Formed last month, the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is taking aim at the state’s high smoking rate, pressing for higher cigarette taxes and urging local officials to enact smoke-free ordinances.More >>
The stronger rating is key to reaping possible savings of tens of millions of dollars in the decades ahead, arena officials have said.More >>
