Man arrested after homeowner catches him in kitchen eating ice c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man arrested after homeowner catches him in kitchen eating ice cream during burglary

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Hampton (Image Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Hampton (Image Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a homeowner in Laurel County, Kentucky found a man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a news release announcing that 24-year-old Joshua Hampton was arrested Friday at a home south of London. Deputies responding to a complaint of a burglary in progress were told by the homeowner that he had been upstairs when he heard his dog barking, and came down to find Hampton in his house.

The homeowner said he didn't know Hampton and deputies determined he'd unlawfully entered the home.

Hampton is charged with second-degree burglary. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

