Louisville mom accused of fleeing traffic stop at more than 90 m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville mom accused of fleeing traffic stop at more than 90 mph with 5-year-old in car

Vontreil Bailey (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Vontreil Bailey (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mom has been arrested after police say she fled a police traffic stop, driving at more than 90 mph with her 5-year-old son in the vehicle with her.

According to an arrest report, Shively Police officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-264, near the Cane Run Road exit, to help the Louisville Metro Police Department with a traffic stop.

Police had stopped 28-year-old Vontreil Bailey. Bailey's 5-year-old son was in the vehicle with her, along with another male passenger.

As the Shively Police officer pulled up to the traffic stop, Bailey allegedly drove away, pulling into the westbound lanes of I-264, before getting off at the Cane Run Road exit.

Police say she then drove northbound on Cane Run Road before turning eastbound on Ralph Avenue.

During the pursuit, she allegedly drove the car at speeds in excess of 90 mph, and pulled into oncoming lanes of traffic in order to get around other vehicles.

Bailey's car eventually crashed near the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue, according to the arrest report. At that point, she allegedly got out and tried to run away into a field before she was taken into custody.

The 5-year-old and other male subject were in the car during the pursuit and got out of the car after the crash. The male passenger allegedly told police that he pleaded with Bailey to stop during the pursuit, but she refused to listen.

Bailey was arrested and charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, failure to illuminate head lamps and reckless driving. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

