Police K-9 hit by car in Kentucky in the line of duty dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police K-9 hit by car in Kentucky in the line of duty dies

Kane (PHOTO SOURCE: Bell County Sheriff's Office). Kane (PHOTO SOURCE: Bell County Sheriff's Office).

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff's office says a police dog has been killed in the line of duty.

In a news release posted shortly before midnight Sunday, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said K-9 Officer James Taulbee and his K-9 partner, Kane, were assisting another agency on a search Sunday when Kane was hit by a car.

Sheriff Mitch Williams said the department was devastated.

Since it's considered a line of duty death, Kane will be laid to rest with full police honors. 

Kane was 2 years old.

