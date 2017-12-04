Corydon Dulcimer Society gets into the Holiday Spirit with a FREE Concert

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - The Corydon Dulcimer Society will perform a holiday concert at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library on Tuesday, December 5.

The concert is from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. in Strassweg Auditorium and will feature classical, contemporary, spiritual, and original holiday selections. This is a FREE event for all ages.

Founded in 1989, the Corydon Dulcimer Society is a non-profit organization. Its primary purpose is to study, promote, preserve, and educate the public in American Traditional folk music and folk instruments.

The Corydon Dulcimer Society participates in many local area events that are free to the public throughout the year.

Click here to get connected to the Corydon Dulcimer Society.

