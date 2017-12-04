Judge grants home incarceration for man accused of trying to murder cousin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.

Despite facing an attempted murder charge, 52-year-old Ronald Montgomery was released so he can see his doctor.

Police say Montgomery parked down the street from his cousin's house in West Buechel early Saturday morning and took something from his trunk. When the victim came outside, police say Montgomery pointed the gun at him and said, "This is your last day on Earth. I'm going to kill you."

An arrest report says the gun went off as the victim struggled with Montgomery, and Montgomery was hit in the chest.

That's when police say Montgomery told the victim: "Don't kill me, I'm your cousin," before he got in his car and drove away. Police say a neighbor witnessed the alleged attack.

According to the arrest report, when a police officer interviewed Montgomery, he stated that the victim had attacked him. Police say Montgomery had a "bruise on his chest from the gun shot."

Prosecutors objected to Montgomery's release, saying the victim could be in danger, but the judge granted home incarceration with a medical release.

Montgomery sees a mental health professional, according to his attorney.

