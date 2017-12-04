1 person is dead after house fire in Boyle County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person is dead after house fire in Boyle County

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: WKYT) (Image Courtesy: WKYT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fatal fire that happened in Boyle County, Kentucky.

WKYT reports the fire happened Monday morning at a residence on Old Hustonville Road, near Danville.

A fire chief stated one person was killed in the fire. Officials say an autopsy will be performed on the victim's body in Frankfort.

Authorities say a second person's body could be inside the residence.

Emergency workers have not found any more victims, despite searching the home three times.

There's no word on what caused the fire.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

