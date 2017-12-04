LMPD says missing 51-year-old man has been located - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says missing 51-year-old man has been located

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the search for a missing 51-year-old man has come to an end.

Police say Stanley Hodge has been safely located, according to LMPD's official Twitter account.

Authorities began looking for Hodge after he was last seen on Saturday.

Police did not say where he was located.

