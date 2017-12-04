Nine people apply for JCPS superintendent position

Dr. Marty Pollio, a former principal at Doss High School, took over as JCPS interim superintendent on July 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine people have submitted applications to serve as the new JCPS superintendent.

The deadline to submit applications was Dec. 1.

Dr. Marty Pollio was principal at Doss High School when he was named interim superintendent in May, and officially started on July 2. He's filling in for Donna Hargens who announced April 13 she would resign from the district effective July 1.

The Superintendent Screening Committee is now scheduled to meet Dec. 8 to review the applications and submit its recommendations to the board.

The committee consists of seven members from the school community, including two teachers, two parents, a principal, staff member, and a school board member.

The board will begin reviewing the committee's recommendations at an executive session set for Dec. 12. Board members will consider the screening committee's recommendations as well as opinions from the community during the next two months.

During that time, board members will look for input from parents, students, teachers, principals, and other district administrators and employees, as well as community organizations and groups.

Finalists for the position will be interviewed in February, with the goal of having the new superintendent in place by April -- although these dates could change.

