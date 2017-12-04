Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk

A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.

Judge grants home incarceration for man accused of trying to murder cousin

The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.

Louisville will face Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.

Louisville mom accused of fleeing traffic stop at more than 90 mph with 5-year-old in car

Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.

LMPD investigating after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself, father crashes while driving child to hospital

Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.

Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.

Deng Adel loses the ball in traffic in Louisville's loss to Seton Hall on Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.

Kentucky man charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse crimes against an infant

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge officials say the opossum was brought in by a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, police officer on Nov. 24. A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

"A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it," said Michelle Pettis, a technician at the refuge. "She definitely wasn't fully acting normal."

Pettis told the Northwest Florida Daily News the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale. The staff pumped the marsupial full of fluids and cared for her as she sobered up.

"We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins," Pettis said. "She was good a couple of days later."

Pettis says the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

The store owner, Cash Moore, says he never had an opossum break in before.

"She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf," Moore said. "When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle."

"But it just goes to show that even the animals are impressed with Cash's," he said.

The animal was released on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.