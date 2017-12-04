Judge blocks Starbucks from prematurely closing 77 failing Teava - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge blocks Starbucks from prematurely closing 77 failing Teavana stores in Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers can thank an Indiana judge for their tea fix.

A judge prevented Starbucks from closing 77 failing Teavana stores in the state.

Simon Property group malls turned to the judge, saying the closures could inspire other stores in its malls to leave as well.

The judge issued an order keeping Starbucks from prematurely breaking its lease, saying the company could withstand the financial burden.

Starbucks originally announced its plan to shut down all 379 of its Teavana locations in July.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.