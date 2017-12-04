Judge blocks Starbucks from prematurely closing 77 failing Teavana stores in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers can thank an Indiana judge for their tea fix.

A judge prevented Starbucks from closing 77 failing Teavana stores in the state.

Simon Property group malls turned to the judge, saying the closures could inspire other stores in its malls to leave as well.

The judge issued an order keeping Starbucks from prematurely breaking its lease, saying the company could withstand the financial burden.

Starbucks originally announced its plan to shut down all 379 of its Teavana locations in July.

