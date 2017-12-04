Kentucky teen builds roller coaster in backyard

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.More >>
A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>
Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.More >>
Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.More >>
Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.More >>
The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.More >>
The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>