Kentucky teen builds roller coaster in backyard

Kentucky teen builds roller coaster in backyard

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky teenager has built a roller coaster in his backyard.

Logan Moore spent summer and fall building the thrill ride in his back yard in Harlan County. It's an 8-1/2 foot-tall wooden roller coaster.

Moore says his love for coasters began at a young age. He says boredom led him to create the coaster, and he might build another one some day.

"Well, I'm going to keep this for a little while and then I may, may do another one, may redesign this one, but I will wait on that just a little bit because it's been a lot of work," he said.

Moore hopes to head to engineering school once high school is over.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

