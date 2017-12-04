International Space Station crew member's wish comes true with p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

International Space Station crew member's wish comes true with pizza party

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pizza party that was out of this world took place aboard the International Space Station.

During a live stream event from the station, an Italian astronaut mentioned to his boss how much he missed pizza.

In response, all the necessary ingredients were sent up to the ISS, including prepackaged crusts, a squeeze bottle of pizza sauce, cheese wedges and a variety of toppings.

The crew sent back a video of them prepping the pies for movie night in zero gravity.

